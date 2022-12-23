Meanwhile, Ukraine and its allies have expressed scepticism in response to Putin's remarks about ending the war as soon as possible. According to White House spokesperson John Kirby, Putin has not shown the slightest sign of wanting to negotiate a resolution to the crisis, which began on February 24 with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Putin, on the contrary, is acting in a way that suggests he wants to continue inflicting bloodshed on the people of Ukraine and exacerbate the conflict, he said.