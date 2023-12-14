An awkward interaction with AI double, an apology over egg prices, and a reaffirmation of Russia's stance on Ukraine were the key highlights of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual press conference in Moscow on Thursday.

During the press meeting, Putin indulges in an end-of-year question-and-answer session with the media and with the members of the public calling in from across Russia. Here are the top 10 updates from Putin's annual press conference: -Responding to a question on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Putin said that peace with Ukraine is possible only after Moscow achieves its goals in the conflict. -"There will be peace when we achieve our goals. They are not changing. I will remind you what we talked about -- the de-Nazification and de-militarisation of Ukraine and its neutral status," he said during the press conference. -After responding to questions from people across Russia for hours, the Russian President was left perplexed after receiving a question from his AI double. -Vladimir Putin appeared briefly lost for words when an AI-generated version of himself put up a question on AI. "Vladimir Vladimirovich, hello, I am a student at St Petersburg State University. I want to ask, is it true you have a lot of doubles?" the double asked, prompting laughter among the audience in the hall with Putin in Moscow.

"And also: How do you view the dangers that artificial intelligence and neural networks bring into our lives?"

-The question prompted a rare hesitation from Putin, who went on to answer the question after pausing for a few seconds. "I see you may resemble me and speak with my voice. But I have thought about it and decided that only one person must be like me and speak with my voice, and that will be me," he said. "That is my first double, by the way," Putin added as an afterthought.

-In response to another question thrown at him during the press conference, Vladimir Putin issued a rare apology to a veteran over the high prices of eggs in the country.

-He apologised to a pensioner when she complained of rising prices of food items in the country. Irina Akopova was shown seated at her kitchen table and addressing the president by video link. She complained that prices for eggs, chicken breasts and wings had all skyrocketed.

-"Vladimir Vladimirovich, take pity on pensioners! We don't get millions in our pensions. Sort this out - we have no one to turn to," she said. "I'm very grateful to you, I'm counting on you to help."

-In response to the question, President Putin said, “I apologise for this, but this is a failure of the government's work... I promise that the situation will be corrected shortly."

-The marathon QA is a format where Putin gets a chance to express his sympathetic behaviour to ordinary people's worries. At the time, he ordered the relevant officials to sort the complaints and queries put forth by the citizens.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!