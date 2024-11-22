Russia issues warning to US, UK: ‘Hypersonic missile was a message’

A Kremlin official said on Friday that the strike on Ukraine using the hypersonic ballistic missile was a message to the West that Russia will respond harshly to any “reckless” Western actions in support of Ukraine.

Livemint
Updated22 Nov 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting with the head of 'A Just Russia - For Truth' party Sergei Mironov (not pictured), in Moscow, Russia November 22, 2024.
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting with the head of ’A Just Russia - For Truth’ party Sergei Mironov (not pictured), in Moscow, Russia November 22, 2024. (via REUTERS)

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday that the Oreshnik hypersonic ballistic missile test demonstrated Russia's ability to respond to the West if it continues to ignore its concerns. He said Russian President Vladimir Putin's statements the day before were "comprehensive, clear and logical".

Peskov's statement came a day after Putin said Moscow had fired the new missile - the Oreshnik or Hazel Tree - at a Ukrainian military facility in response to Kyiv striking Russia with US-made and British-made missiles this week for the first time .

Also Read | Is volatility in the Indian stock market an opportunity for bottom fishing?

According to Reuters, Peskov said that the strike on Ukraine using a newly developed hypersonic ballistic missile was a message to the West that Russia will respond harshly to any "reckless" Western actions in support of Ukraine.

"The main message is that the reckless decisions and actions of Western countries that produce missiles, supply them to Ukraine, and subsequently participate in strikes on Russian territory cannot remain without a reaction from the Russian side," Peskov told reporters.

Also Read | World War III officially begins…: Ukraine ex-commander claims

"The West's recklessness will not go unanswered by Russia - this is the main message of the president's address," Peskov was quoted by Russian media TASS as saying. The media posted Peskov remarks on its Telegram channel.

Peskov said he hoped that the US had received and understood Moscow's message. "We have no doubt that the current administration in Washington had the opportunity to familiarise itself with this statement and understand it," he said.

 

Also Read | Russia launches ‘experimental’ ballistic missile amid Ukraine war

"The Russian side has clearly demonstrated its capabilities, and the contours of further retaliatory actions in case our concerns are not taken into account are clearly outlined," he was quoted by Reuters as saying.

Meanwhile, Sergei Markov, a former Kremlin adviser said, “Putin is saying to the West stop - halt - back off.”

Russia fired a new intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile known as "Oreshnik", or Hazel Tree, at Ukraine on Thursday in what Putin said was a direct response to strikes on Russia by Ukrainian forces with US and British missiles.

Also Read | Russia’s official gets order on mysterious call during press conference | Watch

Vladimir Putin warns…

In a special statement from the Kremlin in Moscow on Thursday, Putin said, “In response to the use of American and British long-range weaponry, on 21 November this year, the Russian armed forces carried out a combined strike on one of Ukraine's military-industrial complex sites."

The Russian president warned he could hit back against countries supplying weapons being used against targets in Russia. Putin said his military would "respond resolutely in a mirror way" to an "escalation of aggressive actions".

"We believe that we have the right to use our weapons against military facilities of the countries that allow to use their weapons against our facilities," Putin said in a TV address.

Also Read | Viral AI video: Donald Trump’s wild celebrations with drunk Kamala Harris

No countermeasures for Russia’s Oreshnik missile’

Putin said there is no way of counteracting this weapon, which attacks targets at a speed of 10 Mach, or 2.5-3km/s. But he assured that Russia will issue notifications before using this type of missile, TASS news reported.

"We will do it due to humanitarian concerns - openly, publicly, without any concerns about any countermeasures from the enemy, who will also receive this information," Putin said.

"Why without any concerns? Because there are currently no countermeasures for this weapon at this moment," he was quoted as saying.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Nov 2024, 09:40 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldRussia issues warning to US, UK: ‘Hypersonic missile was a message’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    National Aluminium Company share price

    256.90
    03:47 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    8.8 (3.55%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,897.50
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    61.4 (3.34%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    799.30
    03:52 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.45 (1.58%)

    Federal Bank share price

    209.40
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -1.4 (-0.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,975.00330.00
      Chennai
      77,981.00330.00
      Delhi
      78,133.00330.00
      Kolkata
      77,985.00330.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.