As the Ukraine-Russia war continues, a former Kremlin guard has shared new details about the life of Vladimir Putin. According to the former security official, the senior politician lives in an ‘information vaccum’ and refrains from using the internet. He takes a ‘telephone booth’ containing a workstation while travelling to other countries and prefers to use his personal train.

In an interview with investigative website Dossier Center, the former soldier said that he had accompanied the Russian leader on more than 180 trips. He had served as a captain in the Federal Guard Service before fleeing Russia.

"He only receives information from his closest circle, which means that he lives in an information vacuum," Karakulov said According to him, the Russian leader dislikes technology and avoids using a mobile phone or the internet.

While most people around the world have emerged from under the shadow of COVID-19, Vladimir Putin continues to remain wary. He spends much of his time away from people in private homes dubbed 'bunkers' and continues to self-isolate.

“We have to observe a strict quarantine for two weeks before any event, even those lasting 15 to 20 minutes. There is a pool of employees who have been cleared—who underwent this two-week quarantine. They are 'clean' and can work in the same room as Putin," Karakulov said.

According to him, Putin prefers to use his ‘less conspicuous’ personal trains for long distance travel in order to maintain secrecy. During trips to other countries, Vladimir Putin takes along a “telephone booth" containing a workstation and communication device for his use.