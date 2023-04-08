Vladimir Putin lives in 'bunkers', carries 'telephone booth' on foreign trips, reveals former Kremlin guard1 min read . Updated: 08 Apr 2023, 09:06 PM IST
As the Ukraine-Russia war rages on, fresh details about President Vladimir Putin's lifestyle and habits have emerged.
As the Ukraine-Russia war continues, a former Kremlin guard has shared new details about the life of Vladimir Putin. According to the former security official, the senior politician lives in an ‘information vaccum’ and refrains from using the internet. He takes a ‘telephone booth’ containing a workstation while travelling to other countries and prefers to use his personal train.
