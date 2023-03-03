Russia president Vladimir Putin has reportedly started living in a ‘secret’ mansion with his 39 year old girlfriend. Reports have suggested that the villa costs a whopping ₹994.14 crore ($120 million).

Here are looking at the details of this reportedly massive mansion

Reports have suggested that Vladimir Putin is living in the mansion with his rumored girlfriend Alina Kabaeva and their children.

Kabaeva is a 39-year-old gymnast and Olympic rhythmic champion. Information about Putin living in secret at the property was mentioned in a report from the Russian investigative news site The Project.

Details on the property

Reports have suggested that the property faces Lake Valdai in Moscow and Putin had bought it through a slush fund in Cyprus, the report claimed. Its construction began in 2020 and was completed in two years.

The mansion is nearly 13,000 square feet and was built entirely of wood in the style of a Russian dacha.

Some photographs released on social media show that Putinhas a more traditional bedroom which has chairs of gold arranged around a glass table and a spherical chandelier, with golden leaves hanging from the ceiling.

Occupants of the mansion

The villa is reportedly said to occupy Putin, his girlfriend and his children. Apart from them some female relatives of Alina Kabaeva have also been spotted at the luxurious property’s premises.

According to reports, the 70 year old Putin bought the $120 million villa for Kabaeva following his divorce with Lyudmila Ocheretnaya — the former first lady of Russia.

Secret' of the villa

The Lake Valdai palace is located between Moscow and St Petersburg.

The villa was first reported in 2021 by the team of Alexei Navalny, the jailed Russian opposition leader, who claimed that budget funds were used to build the property2, a Hindustan Times report said. Although, Kremlin and Alina Kabaeva have repeatedly denied that she is in a relationship with Vladimir Putin.

Alina Kabaeva was appointed to lead Russia’s National Media Group in 2014 by Vladimir Putin. The position provides her with an annual income of about £8.6 million.

Some unnamed officials who attended Vladimir Putin’s private parties, were quoted in the report as saying that they had never seen the two together but they have “no doubt that they have a relationship."