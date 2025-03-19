US President Donald Trump was left waiting for Russian President Vladimir Putin for over an hour before their scheduled high-stakes call over the Ukraine-Russia war.

Social media buzzed with reactions to Putin making Trump wait, but a viral video of the Kremlin leader attending an event during the scheduled call stole the spotlight.

In the viral video, Putin laughed off a warning about being late for the call.

Also Read | Putin woos Trump with a partial ceasefire and big geopolitical deal

According to The Sun, the Russian president was speaking to industrialists and businessmen at an annual event in Moscow on Tuesday between 4 pm and 6 pm Russian time, right before his scheduled phone call with Trump.

A little after 4 pm, the event host reminded Putin that he was getting late for the call. The Russian president was filmed smirking and shrugging.

Watch Putin's viral video here:

Also Read | Putin accepts Trump’s proposal to halt strikes on Ukrainian energy sites

How did netizens react to the viral video? Several social media users called it the ‘humiliation’ of Donald Trump and said it was Putin's way of showing who had the real power in this equation.

“Underlined where the power in the Trump-Putin dynamic really lies,” a user said.

“The ultimate test of whether Trump will submit. In terms of his personality, this humiliation should be particularly hard for Trump, and he should react accordingly. If he does NOT react, the matter is clear,” said another.

Some users wondered if Trump would treat Putin like he treated Ukraine's President Zelensky.

“Now the real question: will Trump keep up his usual arrogance, like he did in the Oval Office, when facing Zelensky? Or will his tough-guy act crumble the moment he's not posturing for the cameras?” a user asked.

“Putin keeping Trump waiting is a message. To the oligarchs, it says their loyalty still matters. To the world, it shows he dictates the terms, even to those who once claimed to command him,” claimed another user.

However, a netizen claimed there had been some translation error, and the call was made at the agreed time.

“This is incorrect. The joke was that the other guy asked Putin whether his call with Trump was to start at 6 PM, as Peskov had said. Putin waved him away, saying, ‘Don’t listen to him—that’s his job,’ which elicited laughter since Peskov is literally the spokesman for the Kremlin. This was not about Trump. The call was made at the agreed-upon time,” the user said.

Did Vladimir Putin finally talk to Donald Trump? According to The Sun, Putin reached the Kremlin around 5 pm - an hour after the call was supposed to begin.

The two world leaders eventually connected for an hour-and-a-half phone call on Tuesday.