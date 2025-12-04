Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: From arrival to departure, check Russian president's 2-day visit full schedule, agenda

Putin's India Visit LIVE Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to kick off a 2-day visit to India today, marking his first official trip to the nation since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022. He is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on 4 December evening for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
During this state visit, he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest. Putin's last visit to India was in December 2021.
This bilateral meeting is crucial as several agreements are expected to be signed, which will strengthen the economic partnership between the two nations. Specific sectors of interest are trade, economy, healthcare, academia, culture and media. This visit comes in the backdrop of a sharp deterioration in India's relations with the US.
Following arrival in Delhi, Putin will attend a private dinner hosted by PM Modi at his official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.
President Droupadi Murmu will host a banquet for Russian President Vladimir Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan on 5 December, hours before his scheduled departure.
Ministry of external affairs in a press release dated 28 November said that Russian President Vladimir Putin accepted PM Modi's invitation for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
“The forthcoming State Visit will provide an opportunity for the leadership of India and Russia to review progress in bilateral relations, set the vision for strengthening the ‘Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership’ and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest,” the press release noted.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said potential discussions may cover the acquisition of an additional S-400 missile system and talks regarding the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter aircraft, according to ANI.
He described the Su-57 as "the best plane in the world" and indicated Russia’s readiness to deepen defence technology collaboration, including joint initiatives such as BrahMos.
Peskov also highlighted Russia’s intent to strengthen cooperation in the civil nuclear sector, stating that Moscow is willing to provide India with compact reactor technology while continuing work on ongoing projects like Kudankulam.
Flex boards welcoming Russian President Vladimir Putin, along with Russian national flags, were displayed along Teen Murti Marg in Delhi on Thursday. The national capital has been placed on high alert, with a multi-layered security setup in place ahead of Putin’s evening arrival for his two-day visit to India, according to PTI.
Russian President Vladimir Putin will begin his state visit with a visit to Rajghat. After a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan, he will visit Hyderabad House for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
Putin will participate in the India-Russia Business Forum after lunch with PM Modi on Friday.
The leaders will hold talks at Hyderabad House for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on Friday. He will officially mark the beginning of his state visit with a visit to Rajghat after a Thursday night dinner at PM Modi's residence. He will receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan.