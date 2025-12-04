Putin India Visit LIVE Updates: From arrival to departure, check Russian president's 2-day visit full schedule, agenda

Putin's India Visit LIVE Updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to kick off a 2-day visit to India today, marking his first official trip to the nation since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022. He is scheduled to arrive in Delhi on 4 December evening for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

During this state visit, he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discuss a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest. Putin's last visit to India was in December 2021.

This bilateral meeting is crucial as several agreements are expected to be signed, which will strengthen the economic partnership between the two nations. Specific sectors of interest are trade, economy, healthcare, academia, culture and media. This visit comes in the backdrop of a sharp deterioration in India's relations with the US.

Following arrival in Delhi, Putin will attend a private dinner hosted by PM Modi at his official residence on Lok Kalyan Marg.

Putin’s main engagements are scheduled for Friday. Check full schedule here

