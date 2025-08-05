Putin open to Zelensky meeting ‘if necessary work is done’, says Kremlin; Ukraine calls it a delay tactic

Russian President Vladimir Putin may be open to a direct meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the Kremlin — but only if unspecified conditions are met.

“Putin does not rule out the possibility of holding such a meeting,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian media on Monday. He added the meeting could occur only “if the necessary work is done at the expert level and the appropriate distance is overcome,” without offering any details.

The vague offer comes months after Putin reportedly cancelled a planned sit-down with Zelensky in Turkey, which had been encouraged by US President Donald Trump as part of his renewed push for a ceasefire in Ukraine.

Ukraine dismisses Kremlin's offer as a delay tactic Ukrainian officials rejected the Kremlin’s offer as another attempt to delay serious peace efforts.

“Peskov’s comment about a possible meeting looks like yet another attempt to buy time,” wrote Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, on X. “It contains no specifics.”

However, Yermak reiterated Ukraine’s willingness to engage if Russia were sincere: “Ukraine’s position is clear: we are ready for a leaders’ meeting. Our partners — all those who genuinely value peace — support Ukraine’s position that a meeting must take place.”

He also thanked President Trump for his continued involvement: “We are grateful to President @POTUS for his consistency in seeking an end to the war and for his willingness to help bring this meeting closer,” Yermak added.

Trump applies pressure on Moscow with submarines and sanctions The developments come amid a flurry of activity from Trump’s administration aimed at accelerating a resolution to the war. Over the weekend, Trump confirmed he had ordered two nuclear-capable submarines to be stationed near Russian waters.

““I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday. His comment was in direct response to Russian Security Council Deputy Chair Dmitry Medvedev, who warned that “each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war” with the US.

The move coincides with a fast-approaching deadline this Friday for secondary sanctions on countries buying Russian oil, a measure Trump recently expedited.

Stalled peace talks Peace talks in Istanbul have stalled, with Moscow only engaging on prisoner exchange negotiations, according to Ukrainian officials.

As part of Trump’s diplomatic offensive, two envoys — Steve Witkoff and retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg — are scheduled for separate trips to Russia and Ukraine in the coming days. The missions signal an intent to reenergize talks that have largely frozen amid escalating battlefield and geopolitical tensions.