In a bold statement, President Putin reveals plans for ongoing tests of the Oreshnik hypersonic missile, claiming it as a vital tool against perceived threats. As Ukraine develops countermeasures, the situation escalates, raising concerns over regional security and military capabilities.

President Vladimir Putin has confirmed that Russia will continue to test its newly developed Oreshnik hypersonic missile in combat conditions, with a stock of missiles ready for use. The missile, which was used for the first time in an attack on Ukraine, is a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, with Russia stating that the missile's deployment was prompted by Ukraine's use of Western-supplied weapons, including US ballistic missiles and British cruise missiles.

In comments made to defence officials and missile developers, Putin referred to the first use of the Oreshnik missile as a "successful test" and made it clear that further tests, including combat deployments, would follow.

"We (Russia) will continue these tests, including in combat conditions, depending on the situation and the nature of the security threats that are created for Russia," Putin said, adding, "Moreover, we have a stock of such products, a stock of such systems ready for use."

Russia’s Strategy and Escalation Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile marks a notable shift in its military strategy, with Moscow framing the missile’s deployment as a warning to the West. The Kremlin has accused the United States and its allies of escalating tensions by supporting Ukraine with increasingly potent weapons.

By enabling Ukraine to strike deep within Russia using Western missiles, Moscow views the US and its allies as directly engaging in the conflict.

Putin's government has justified the missile's use as a defensive measure against perceived Western aggression. The Kremlin issued a statement asserting that the missile strike served as a clear warning to the West against further "reckless" actions in support of Ukraine.

Putin also implied that the missile’s destructive power, though non-nuclear, was comparable to that of strategic nuclear weapons when deployed in large numbers and in conjunction with other long-range, precision-guided systems.

The Oreshnik missile, which reaches speeds exceeding 13,000 km/h and can strike within 15 minutes of launch, carries multiple warheads capable of hitting different targets simultaneously.

This feature is typically associated with intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), which are designed to carry nuclear payloads.

However, the Oreshnik missile used in the recent strike was not equipped with nuclear warheads.

Vladimir Putin said the ballistic missile could not be shot down by an enemy.

"I will add that there is no countermeasure to such a missile, no means of intercepting it, in the world today," he said.

“And I will emphasize once again that we will continue testing this newest system. It is necessary to establish serial production."

Nuclear Threshold Lowered in Russia In a related development, President Putin recently approved changes to Russia’s military policy, which lower the threshold for nuclear weapon use in response to conventional attacks.

This shift signals a further escalation in the conflict, as Moscow prepares to use all available tools, including nuclear weapons, in its confrontation with Ukraine and the West.

Ukraine's Response to New Threats The Ukrainian government, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has already begun working with its Western partners to develop new air defence systems to counter the threat posed by the Oreshnik missile. Zelenskyy acknowledged the urgency of the situation, stating in his nightly address that Ukrainian officials were meeting with partners to address the "new risks" posed by the missile.