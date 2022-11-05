Vladimir Putin praises India again; here's what he said3 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2022, 08:20 AM IST
Marking the occasion of Russia's Unity Day on November 4, the Russian president praised India as having much potential.
A week after praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday has now showered praises on Indians calling them as "talented" and "driven" people.