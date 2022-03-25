Vladimir Putin references JK Rowling in latest speech: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During a televised address on state TV, the Russian President cited that what happened with Rowling was proof that the West likes to 'cancel' people, adding that this was something Russia was now facing, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine,Russian President Vladimir Putin in his speech referred to British author JK Rowling, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The British author has been under fire for statements that Rowling made relating to transgender issues.
He stated that the author was cancelled because she "didn't satisfy the demands of gender rights." Putin added, "They are now trying to cancel our country. I'm talking about the progressive discrimination of everything to do with Russia," and likened "cancel culture" to Nazis trying to burn books in the 1930s.
"We remember the footage when they were burning books. It is impossible to imagine such a thing in our country and we are insured against this thanks to our culture. And it's inseparable for us from our motherland, from Russia, where there is no place for ethnic intolerance, where for centuries representatives from dozens of ethnic groups have been living together," he said, as per The Hollywood Reporter.
Meanwhile, the deputy head of Russia's military general staff says that 1,351 Russian soldiers have died in Ukraine.
Col-Gen Sergei Rudskoi also said Friday that 3,825 have been wounded.
NATO estimated on Wednesday that 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in four weeks of war in Ukraine.
The Russian figure did not appear to include the Moscow-backed separatists fighting in eastern Ukraine, and it was not clear whether the toll encompassed Russian forces not part of the Defence Ministry, such as the National Guard.
