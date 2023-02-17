Vladimir Putin's aide Marina Yankina falls from building window in St Petersburg, dies
- Following the death of Yankina after falling from 160 feet, the Russian Investigative Committee and the press service of the Western Military District 'Fontanka' have begun a probe regarding her mysterious fall.
A high-ranking Russian defence official, Marina Yankina, died after falling from a window of a building in St Petersburg, DailyMail reported on 16 February.
