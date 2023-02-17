A high-ranking Russian defence official, Marina Yankina, died after falling from a window of a building in St Petersburg, DailyMail reported on 16 February.

Yankina used to head the financial support department of the Russian Ministry of Defence for the Eastern Military District. Her body was found by a passerby at the entrance of a house on Zamshina Street in St Petersburg, added the report.

Following the death of Yankina after falling from 160 feet, the Russian Investigative Committee and the press service of the Western Military District 'Fontanka' have begun a probe regarding her mysterious fall, the report added.

According to the report, she was a key figure in the funding of Russia's military offensive in Ukraine and close to President Vladimir Putin.

Media outlet 'Mash on Moika' reported that Yankina had called her ex-husband and informed him what she was intending to do.

"She told him about what she was going to do and where she would leave things - and also asked to call the police. A few minutes after the call, she was found dead," the media outlet 'Mash on Moika,' said.

Yankina served in the Federal Tax Service and also worked as the Deputy Chairman of the Property Relations Committee of St. Petersburg, prior to joining the Western Military region. She is believed to have been at the centre of efforts to strengthen funding for the war started by Russia on February 24.

Yankina's death comes days after Major General Vladimir Makarov – recently fired by Russian President Vladimir Putin – was found dead in a suspected suicide, as per the news report.

Also, on 26 December, the deputy of the Russian Duma – Pavel Antonov – died in India after falling out of a hotel window, as per the news report. According to a DailyMail report, the former chief of Russian Ground Forces Aleksey Maslov died in hospital on December 25 while Aleksandr Buzakov who served as the head of Russia's 'admiralty shipyards' for a decade died on December 24.

With agency inputs.