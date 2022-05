Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter Katerina Tikhonova flew to Munich, Germany 50 times between 2018 and 2019 to meet Igor Zelensky, a ballet dancer. Tikhonova, the former acrobatic dancer is reportedly in a relationship with Zelensky, though he is not related to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to joint investigation by independent Russian media outlet iStories and German magazine Der Spiegel , Putin's daughter and Igor Zelensky might also have a child.

Zelensky is a 52-year -old dancer who used to be the director of the Bayerisches Staatsballet until April this year. He quit his role on April 4 and is currently on the supervisory board of Russia's National Cultural Heritage Foundation, which is building a cultural centre in Crimea and is understood to be close to Putin.

According to the joint investigation, Putin's daughter has a record of multiple trips to the European country. The leaked documents include flight tickets between Munich and Moscow, including the passport of a then two-year-old girl, who might be Putin's grandaughter.

While iStories and Der Spiegel did not disclose the name of the 2017-born child, the outlets wrote that the girl’s patronymic was Igorevna.

Tikhonova, 35, herself a former acrobatic dancer, was previously married to Kirill Shamalov, once Russia’s youngest billionaire. The couple were reported as having separated in 2018.