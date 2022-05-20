Vladimir Putin's daughter flew to Munich over 50 times to meet Zelensky: Report

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter has a record of multiple trips to the European country. The leaked documents include flight tickets between Munich and Moscow, including the passport of a then two-year-old girl
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter Katerina Tikhonova flew to Munich, Germany 50 times between 2018 and 2019 to meet Igor Zelensky, a ballet dancer. Tikhonova, the former acrobatic dancer is reportedly in a relationship with Zelensky, though he is not related to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Russian President Vladimir Putin's daughter Katerina Tikhonova flew to Munich, Germany 50 times between 2018 and 2019 to meet Igor Zelensky, a ballet dancer. Tikhonova, the former acrobatic dancer is reportedly in a relationship with Zelensky, though he is not related to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
According to joint investigation by independent Russian media outlet iStories and German magazine Der Spiegel , Putin's daughter and Igor Zelensky might also have a child.
According to joint investigation by independent Russian media outlet iStories and German magazine Der Spiegel , Putin's daughter and Igor Zelensky might also have a child.
Zelensky is a 52-year -old dancer who used to be the director of the Bayerisches Staatsballet until April this year. He quit his role on April 4 and is currently on the supervisory board of Russia's National Cultural Heritage Foundation, which is building a cultural centre in Crimea and is understood to be close to Putin.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Zelensky is a 52-year -old dancer who used to be the director of the Bayerisches Staatsballet until April this year. He quit his role on April 4 and is currently on the supervisory board of Russia's National Cultural Heritage Foundation, which is building a cultural centre in Crimea and is understood to be close to Putin.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the joint investigation, Putin's daughter has a record of multiple trips to the European country. The leaked documents include flight tickets between Munich and Moscow, including the passport of a then two-year-old girl, who might be Putin's grandaughter.
According to the joint investigation, Putin's daughter has a record of multiple trips to the European country. The leaked documents include flight tickets between Munich and Moscow, including the passport of a then two-year-old girl, who might be Putin's grandaughter.
While iStories and Der Spiegel did not disclose the name of the 2017-born child, the outlets wrote that the girl’s patronymic was Igorevna.