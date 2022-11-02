Vladimir Putin's health may not be good as expert notices ‘black hands’: Report

Vladimir Putin's health may not be good as expert notices ‘black hands’: Report1 min read . 04:18 PM IST
- A US intelligence report too suggested that Putin may be suffering from an 'advanced form of cancer' a few months ago.
Russia President Vladimir Putin's health condition may deteriorated as photos show strange marks and colour on his hands appeared online, a report by Sky News claimed.
According to social media users, they could see intravenous (IV) track marks on Putin's hands, said retired British army officer and member of the House of Lords Richard Danatt to Sky News, suspecting that the Russian president's health may not be good.
"Keen observers now are noticing that his hands are looking pretty black on top, which is a sign of injections going in when other parts of the body can't take injections," Lord Dannatt told Sky News.
"It's interesting to note that, and just to watch whether he is as fit and well as he would like to portray. It's an interesting area to keep an eye on," he added.
Apart from this, a US intelligence report too suggested that Putin may be suffering from an "advanced form of cancer" a few months ago.
In October, Putin turned 70 as his country aces the biggest challenge to his rule amid Russia suffering huge losses in Ukraine, triggering the gravest confrontation with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.
Sky News had earlier reported that Vladimir Putin has been complaining about “aching pains" before important war room meetings.
“(Putin) complained of aching pain in the abdominal cavity, which could not be quickly stopped, and he held the meeting leaning forward, trying to maintain a natural posture," the report said.
