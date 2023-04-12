Vladimir Putin's health worsening? Doctors report 'blurred vision, numb tongue'2 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 11:14 AM IST
- Russian President Vladimir Putin suffered 'severe pain' in his head recently. He also experienced a partial loss of sensation in his right arm and leg'.
Several reports have emerged pertaining to the health issues of Vladimir Putin since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022. However, this time, speculation is rife that Putin is suffering from blurred vision and a numb tongue.
