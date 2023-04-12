Several reports have emerged pertaining to the health issues of Vladimir Putin since Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022. However, this time, speculation is rife that Putin is suffering from blurred vision and a numb tongue.

According to Metro News, citing General SVR Telegram channel, Russian President Putin suffered 'severe pain' in his head recently. He also experienced a partial loss of sensation in his right arm and leg'.

Subsequently, a 'council of doctors' performed first aid, and ordered Putin to take medication and rest for several days.

The Telegram channel, which claims inside knowledge from the Kremlin has repeatedly said that Putin has cancer and that his medications impacting his decision-making power.

The General SVR has added that the sharp deterioration in the Russian president's health has already made those closest to him tense.

"The sudden death of Putin will put them all in front of the unknown, or rather, on the brink of survival".

Rumours were spiralled that Putin's health is fuelled by his habit of gripping hard onto desks and making strange twitching movements with his feet.

However, the Kremlin and his ministers insist he is in perfect health.

Recently a former Russian intelligence officer revealed that there is a pattern of Putin's hospital visits. The Russian President has "annual medical check-ups" at the Central Clinical Hospital in Moscow mostly in the "late summer or early autumn," federal guard service officer Gleb Karakulov said.

Karakulov stated that Putin is in "better health than many other people of his age".

In February this year, a video went viral in which Putin's feet were seen moving unusually, sparking speculation of an underlying health condition.

A close-up of the footage was also shared by Ukrainian Internal Affairs Advisor Anton Geraschchenko on Twitter. “Putin’s feet during his meeting with Lukashenko. Is this Morse code?" wrote Geraschchenko.

Putin's feet during his meeting with Lukashenko.



Is this Morse code? pic.twitter.com/eRmvSBDQOn — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 17, 2023

Last year, one more video showed Putin "coughing and huddled under a blanket". Several reports have claimed that he is undergoing treatment for serious ailments, including Parkinson's disease and cancer.