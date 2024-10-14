Vladimir Putin’s spies are plotting global chaos
The Economist 8 min read 14 Oct 2024, 02:28 PM IST
SummaryRussia is enacting a revolutionary plan of sabotage, arson and assassination
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
“We’ve seen arson, sabotage and more: dangerous actions conducted with increasing recklessness," said Ken McCallum, the head of MI5, Britain’s domestic security and counter-intelligence agency, in a rare update on the threat posed by Russia and the GRU, its military-intelligence agency. “The GRU in particular is on a sustained mission to generate mayhem on British and European streets," he said on October 8th.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less