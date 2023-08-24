Putin's wrath or 'tragic' accident? Wagner chief's purported death in ‘suspicious’ plane crash sparks theories4 min read 24 Aug 2023, 10:23 PM IST
Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin reportedly died in a suspicious plane crash, raising suspicions of Kremlin involvement from across the world including US president Joe Biden, French authorities..
There was a mercenary chief- a Yevgeny Prigozhin. One fine June morning he took out a rebellion march towards Moscow to overthrow the Vladimir Putin's military leadership. It was a short lived rebellion that died down almost in no-time. The world believed that Wagner mercenary boss would be immediately imprisoned, disappeared or eliminated.