There was a mercenary chief- a Yevgeny Prigozhin. One fine June morning he took out a rebellion march towards Moscow to overthrow the Vladimir Putin's military leadership. It was a short lived rebellion that died down almost in no-time. The world believed that Wagner mercenary boss would be immediately imprisoned, disappeared or eliminated.

It was two months later, that Wagner chief- Yevgeny Prigozhin- reportedly died in a suspicious plane crash!

President Vladimir Putin praised mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin as a ‘talented businessman’ on Thursday and said he wished to express sincere condolences to the families of those who died in a plane crash a day earlier, reported Reuters.

Putin is famously known as the leader who does not, would not forgive.

In a report AFP recollected that when in 2018 Putin was asked if he was able to forgive people's mistakes, Vladimir Putin thought for a split second. "Yes," the Russian president replied. "But not everything."

"What is impossible for you to forgive?" journalist Andrei Kondrashov continued during one of the interviews for his two-hour film on the Russian leader.

"Betrayal," the former KGB officer answered.

The death and the circumstances around it seem obvious and oblivious at the same time

The march of the Wagners showed Kremlin in a weaker light when it has suffered contention and attack from quarters within and without for the war with Ukraine.

Putin had termed Prigozhin's rebellion as "treachery" and a "stab in the back" of Russia. He had promised that the perpetrators would be punished.

Notably, Prigozhin and Putin had a deal. A deal that ensured that all the charges against the Wagner founder and his fighters were dropped when the mutiny ends. This despite the fact that Russian servicemen died in the murky insurrection brought upon by Wagner group.

Did this show Putin as weak?

The biggest and most humiliating challenge to Putin's 24 years in power ended with a deal under which Prigozhin and his mercenaries were allowed to travel to exile in neighbouring Belarus.

On Wednesday, exactly two months after his mutiny, 62-year-old Prigozhin is believed to have died in a plane crash 300 kilometres (200 miles) from Moscow, raising suspicions that Putin merely waited to demonstrate his wrath in a way that would serve as a warning to others, says a report by AFP.

The challenge to Putin and his ever tightening administration was served when Putin admitted that they had been paying the Wagner group. This clearly showed that the money would noy buy ‘loyalty’.

Meanwhile, according to a Reuters report, the Embraer executive jet model that crashed in Russia, apparently with Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on board, had a ‘good’ safety record. This information only increases suspicion over the accident that US president Joe Biden stated was not ‘surprised’ about.

Furthermore, France said that there were "reasonable doubts" about the cause of the plane crash that presumably killed Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner paramilitary group.

"We don't yet know the circumstances of this crash. We can have some reasonable doubts," government spokesman Olivier Veran told France 2 television.

To recap, the Wagner boss had claimed that the so-called “March of Justice" had not targeted the Kremlin but had instead been directed at Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and the Chief of the General Staff, Valery Gerasimov.

However, Prigozhin's fate would only be a reminder for anybody planning an armed resistance against the former KGB boss and now President of Russia-Vladimir Putin-

-Do not Try

-You will meet the same fate if you do!

US President Biden had commented, 'Prigozhin was “the man who did Putin's dirty work. What he has done is inseparable from the policies of Putin, who gave him responsibility to carry out abuses as the head of Wagner".

Will the death reinstate Putin's terror among Russians?

The dramatic unfurling of incidences between June till now, will surely see the reportedly terminally ailing Russian President emerge stronger than ever- albeit domestically.

However, things could also take a similar dramatic turn, if Prigozhin's rebel image walks across the table to become a martyr!

According to a BBC report, Grey Zone, a Telegram channel linked to Wagner, blamed Prigozhin's death on "Russian traitors".

Prigozhin's death and its myriad possible outcomes

Like a cliff-hanger to a good crime thriller movie, one is leftwondering if the plane crash was it a simple accident caused by mechanical failure, despite the private jet boasting a good safety record?

Was it part of a plot by Prigozhin to fake his own death and escape Putin's vengeance?

Was it a deliberate killing, but carried out by an arm of the Russian security forces without presidential knowledge?

Prigozhin had many domestic enemies, including Russian Army chief Valery Gerasimov and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu, while Ukraine would have every reason to try to kill him.

Several experts, including Tesla chief Elon Musk, say or hint that the pattern of suspicious deaths involving Putin critics and the past actions of Russian security forces lend weight to the theory that Prigozhin's fiery end had Kremlin approval.