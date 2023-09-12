Vladimir Putin says prosecution of Donald Trump 'good' for Russia: Reports1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 02:43 PM IST
The Russian President -- having seen friendly relations with Trump -- has repeatedly spoken out in defence of the former US president.
Amid the former United States President Donald Trump's facing a series of charges linked to election interference, Russian President Vladimir Putin on 12 September called the 'political' prosecution of Trump showed that the US political system was 'rotten', reported various agencies.