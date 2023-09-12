Amid the former United States President Donald Trump's facing a series of charges linked to election interference, Russian President Vladimir Putin on 12 September called the 'political' prosecution of Trump showed that the US political system was 'rotten', reported various agencies.

The comments by the Russian President came during a forum in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, where he was speaking at the keynote session of his annual economic forum.

At the forum, he also said that significant changes in the Russia relationship were unlikely regardless of who becomes the next president of the United States.

ALSO READ: Russia-China relations reached unprecedented historical level will continue to strengthen, says President Putin

Putin also described legal proceedings against former US president Donald Trump as 'politically motivated persecution', added the report.

"As for the persecution of Trump, for us, in the current environment, it's good because it shows the rottenness of the American system," AFP quoted Putin as saying.

"It is a politically motivated persecution of one's competitor," he said, adding, "And this shows who we are fighting ... As they said in Soviet times: 'the bestial face of American capitalism.'"

Having seen friendly relations with Trump, the Russian President has repeatedly spoken out in defense of the former US president. However, the relations between Washington and Moscow have hit new lows since the Kremlin launched large-scale hostilities in Ukraine.

Putin said he did not expect any change in US foreign policy stance towards Russia regardless of 'whoever will be elected president' next year and accused the Joe Biden-led government of stoking anti-Russian feelings among ordinary Americans.

"Current authorities have directed American society in an anti-Russian spirit," the Russian leader said.

"They've done it and now somehow turning this ship in the other direction will be very difficult," he added.

With agency inputs.