Tensions between Moscow and the West are high over a litany of issues, including Russia's troop buildup on Ukraine's border, interference in US elections and other perceived hostile activities
President Vladimir Putin warned Thursday that Russians would "knock out the teeth" of those who attack their country or eye its vast territory, amid a deep crisis in ties with the West.
Speaking at a government meeting, the Kremlin chief said that Russia's enemies were looking to clip its wings every time the nation grew strong. "Everyone wants to bite us somewhere or to bite off something from us," Putin said.
But signs of a possible détente have recently been growing, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging dialogue during a face-to-face meeting in Reykjavik on Wednesday.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
