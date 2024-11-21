Vladimir Putin sick? Russian president’s prolonged absence from public events raises question about health

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not appeared in public for 13 days, leading to speculation about his health. Independent media suggest he is undergoing medical treatment, coinciding with rising tensions over Ukraine and concerns about his regime's stability.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated21 Nov 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Vladimir Putin sick? Russian president’s prolonged absence from public events raises question about health (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Vladimir Putin sick? Russian president’s prolonged absence from public events raises question about health (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)(Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has been absent from public events for 13 days, sparking widespread speculation about his health, the Daily Star reported.

Independent Russian media have suggested that the 72-year-old leader is undergoing a “medical examination” and “general health treatment”. This comes amid rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles supplied by the UK and the US.

Putin has not appeared at a public event since November 7 although he continues to feature on television in what analysts claim are pre-recorded meetings. According to independent media outlet Agentsvo, this marks his longest absence from public life in the last three years.

Similarly, the Telegram channel VChK-OGPU, known for its ties to Russian security services, states that Putin has been receiving all reports via secure communication channels during this period.

The channel reported that officials close to Putin had been given a standard explanation that he is undergoing routine medical care. However, no official confirmation has been provided.

Speculation about Putin’s health has circulated in the past, with rumours of cancer and early-stage Parkinson’s disease surfacing over the years. He is also known to travel with a doctor specialising in cancer treatments, the publication added.

However, recent reports suggest that Putin has been active, travelling extensively within Russia and to allied nations.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Putin took extraordinary precautions, including strict quarantines for anyone meeting him. His recent 13-day absence, however, has reignited debates about his health and the possible implications for Russia’s leadership.

Question on stability

Amid the ongoing Russia-West conflict over Ukraine, Putin’s disappearance raises questions about the stability of his regime. The absence coincides with growing concerns over nuclear rhetoric and military strategies.

While no official statements have clarified the situation, the extended period of absence has drawn significant international attention, adding to uncertainties surrounding Russia’s future, the Daily Star added.

First Published:21 Nov 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Vladimir Putin sick? Russian president's prolonged absence from public events raises question about health

      Popular in News

