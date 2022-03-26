Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / World /  Vladimir Putin signs law on jail terms for 'fake' news on state actions abroad

Vladimir Putin signs law on jail terms for 'fake' news on state actions abroad

The new bill expands on a law passed earlier in March that allows for up to 15 years in jail for publishing false information about the Russian army.
1 min read . 05:58 AM IST AFP

  • The bill, adopted by Russia's parliament this week, sets out jail terms and fines for people who publish knowingly false information about actions abroad by Russian government agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin Friday signed into law a bill introducing jail terms of up to 15 years for publishing "fake" information about Russia's actions abroad, as Moscow's troops continue their military operation in Ukraine.

The bill, adopted by Russia's parliament this week, sets out jail terms and fines for people who publish "knowingly false information" about actions abroad by Russian government agencies.

If the false information "caused serious consequences", it is punishable by up 15 years in jail.

The new bill expands on a law passed earlier in March that allows for up to 15 years in jail for publishing false information about the Russian army.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

