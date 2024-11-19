Putin signs new nuclear weapons doctrine as Biden allows Ukraine to use longer-range US weapons against Russia

Russia's updated nuclear doctrine designates aggression against itself or allies by non-nuclear states, supported by nuclear states, as a joint attack. This comes as Ukraine executes its first strike in Russia using Western missiles.

Published19 Nov 2024, 04:43 PM IST
Putin signs new nuclear weapons doctrine as Biden allow Ukraine to use longer-range US weapons against Russia
Putin signs new nuclear weapons doctrine as Biden allow Ukraine to use longer-range US weapons against Russia(via REUTERS)

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a revised nuclear doctrine on Tuesday — days after the US greenlit Ukrainian use of longer-range missiles against Moscow. The development came even as Kyiv carried out their first strike on a border region in Russia using Western-supplied missiles. The latest developments amplify the looming threat of a nuclear escalation as the war entered its 1000th day.

According to the newly signed doctrine, Russia will now view aggression against itself or its allies by a non-nuclear state backed by a nuclear power as a joint attack. Put more simply, an Ukrainian attack against Russia or allied Belarus would be considered a joint US-Ukraine attack — that could trigger a nuclear response.

The wide formulation appears to significantly broaden the triggers for a possible nuclear war. An earlier version of the document had stated that Russia could tap its atomic arsenal if “reliable information is received about the launch of ballistic missiles targeting the territory of Russia or its allies”. 

Also Read | Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India? Dates to be announced soon

“Aggression against the Russian Federation and (or) its allies on the part of any non-nuclear state with the participation or support of a nuclear state is considered as their joint attack. Aggression of any state from a military coalition (bloc, union) against the Russian Federation and (or) its allies is considered as aggression by the coalition (bloc, union) as a whole,” the doctrine said.

Meanwhile RBC Ukraine reported on Tuesday that the country had carried out its first strike on a border region in Russia using Western-supplied missiles. 

Ukrainian forces reportedly carried out their attack as President Vladimir Putin approved an updated nuclear doctrine expanding the conditions for using atomic weapons. It was the first known attack following the decision taken by the Joe Biden administration. 

Ukraine has been firing its home-made drones deep into Russia for months, but the US weapons are more destructive. Officials in Ukraine have said they need the capability to hit the air bases and planes Russia uses for glide-bomb and missile attacks.

The ballistic missiles, developed by US aerospace and defence company Lockheed Martin, have nearly double the striking distance when compared against most of the weapons in possessed by Ukraine — up to 300 kilometres. The US has supplied Ukraine with dozens of ATACMS which have previously been used to destroy military targets in Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine such as Crimea.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 04:43 PM IST
