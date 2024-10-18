Vladimir Putin slams ‘continuous’ US sanctions, says other country ‘can’t stop Chinese development’ | 10 points

Russian President Vladimir Putin lashed out at the US on Friday for ‘fomenting tensions in Asia’ that in turn threatened his country and neighbouring China.

“The US has spoilt its relationship with Russia by imposing sanctions continuously and it has impacted them negatively. The entire world is thinking if the Dollar is worth using...Even the traditional allies of the US have reduced their Dollar reserves...The US is late by some 15 years, they won't be able to stop the Chinese development,” he said.

Putin said on Friday that the introduction of a unified currency for the BRICS group was premature for now as it would require a high level of integration among member countries. He opined that the member countries should act ‘gradually’ and noted that Russia intended to strengthen the new BRICS bank.

Also Read | Modi to visit Russia for 16th BRICS Summit next week

The Russian leader is keen to build up BRICS - which has expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates as well as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - as a powerful counterweight to the West in global politics and trade.

Putin stated that the BRICS is not "anti-West", but is just “non-West.”

He mentioned that the doors of BRICS were not closed to new members, adding that the non-members will benefit economically when the group will expand.

When asked about the timeline for the end of the war with Ukraine, he said that setting a specific date would not be easy and would be counterproductive, reported PTI.

On Thursday, the US announced new sanctions on a few Russian and Chinese entities engaged in the construction, design and delivery of attack drones allegedly used in the Ukraine conflict, reported ANI.

The US sanctions aimed at two Chinese companies, Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co. Ltd. (Redlepus) and Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co Ltd., TSK Vektor and TSK Vektor's General Director, Artem Mikhailovich Yamshchikov, it added.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin’s spies are plotting global chaos

“Today's action is part of our continued effort to disrupt attempts by PRC-based and Russia-based entities and individuals to support Russia's acquisition of advanced weapons technology and components. We will continue to impose costs on those who provide support to Russia's military-industrial base,” the report said, quoting a US senior official.