Vladimir Putin slams ‘continuous’ US sanctions, says other country ‘can’t stop Chinese development’ | 10 points

Vladimir Putin said the United States is fomenting tensions in Asia which threaten Russia and China.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Vladimir Putin slams ‘continuous’ US sanctions, says other country ‘can’t stop Chinese development’ | 10 points
Vladimir Putin slams ‘continuous’ US sanctions, says other country ‘can’t stop Chinese development’ | 10 points(AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin lashed out at the US on Friday for ‘fomenting tensions in Asia’ that in turn threatened his country and neighbouring China.

“The US has spoilt its relationship with Russia by imposing sanctions continuously and it has impacted them negatively. The entire world is thinking if the Dollar is worth using...Even the traditional allies of the US have reduced their Dollar reserves...The US is late by some 15 years, they won't be able to stop the Chinese development,” he said.

Putin said on Friday that the introduction of a unified currency for the BRICS group was premature for now as it would require a high level of integration among member countries. He opined that the member countries should act ‘gradually’ and noted that Russia intended to strengthen the new BRICS bank.

 

Also Read | Modi to visit Russia for 16th BRICS Summit next week

The Russian leader is keen to build up BRICS - which has expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates as well as Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - as a powerful counterweight to the West in global politics and trade.

Putin stated that the BRICS is not "anti-West", but is just “non-West.”

He mentioned that the doors of BRICS were not closed to new members, adding that the non-members will benefit economically when the group will expand.

When asked about the timeline for the end of the war with Ukraine, he said that setting a specific date would not be easy and would be counterproductive, reported PTI.

 

Also Read | Trump refuses to confirm calls with Putin, but calls it ‘smart thing’ if he…

On Thursday, the US announced new sanctions on a few Russian and Chinese entities engaged in the construction, design and delivery of attack drones allegedly used in the Ukraine conflict, reported ANI.

The US sanctions aimed at two Chinese companies, Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co. Ltd. (Redlepus) and Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co Ltd., TSK Vektor and TSK Vektor's General Director, Artem Mikhailovich Yamshchikov, it added.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin’s spies are plotting global chaos

“Today's action is part of our continued effort to disrupt attempts by PRC-based and Russia-based entities and individuals to support Russia's acquisition of advanced weapons technology and components. We will continue to impose costs on those who provide support to Russia's military-industrial base,” the report said, quoting a US senior official.

"They are involved in producing and shipping items that are unmistakably part of Russia's war against Ukraine and are going directly to an actor that the West has already identified and sanctioned as being part of the Russian military-industrial base," the official added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Business NewsNewsWorldVladimir Putin slams ‘continuous’ US sanctions, says other country ‘can’t stop Chinese development’ | 10 points

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,560.25
    03:41 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    218.15 (3.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.00
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.9 (3.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,972.70
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    33.8 (1.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.