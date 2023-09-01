A recent post on a Russian Telegram channel has reignited concerns about the health of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The post, accompanied by a picture of Putin, was made by "Z-blogger" Pozdnyakov. The message read: "God, don't you leave us. Pray to God you are alive and healthy."

This cryptic message, as per the Daily Express, has led to a flurry of discussions on social media platforms. People are questioning the well-being of the Russian leader. However, the Russian government has not released any official statement or confirmation regarding Putin's health status.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, also expressed his curiosity on social media. “An interesting post on the Telegram channel of "Z-blogger" Pozdnyakov: "God, don't you leave us 🙏🙏🙏Pray to God you are alive and healthy 🙏" What is going on?" he wrote on X. His inquiry has added more fuel to the already simmering speculation about Putin's health.

Social media users have been actively speculating about Putin's health. Some suggest that if he is unwell, it could have implications for Russia's political landscape. Any uncertainties about Putin's health could have significant domestic and international repercussions.

Timing of the speculations

The timing of these events has raised suspicions and led to various theories. Some even speculate that the Kremlin might be involved in orchestrating these events for unknown reasons, the British publication added.

“Nothing. More propaganda. Just a way to manipulate peoples feelings. I know exactly where he's going with this. What country has a leader that prays to god on social media unless they're hoping to use it to get people to keep worrying about what he might do. We all know better," wrote one user on X.