Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ News / World/  Vladimir Putin: Speculation surrounds the health of Russian president, ‘God, don't you leave us’

Vladimir Putin: Speculation surrounds the health of Russian president, ‘God, don't you leave us’

1 min read 01 Sep 2023, 02:13 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Concerns about Russia President Vladimir Putin's health reignited by cryptic post on Russian Telegram channel, sparking speculation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to Igor Shuvalov, chairman of the Russian state development corporation VEB.RF during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

A recent post on a Russian Telegram channel has reignited concerns about the health of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The post, accompanied by a picture of Putin, was made by "Z-blogger" Pozdnyakov. The message read: "God, don't you leave us. Pray to God you are alive and healthy."

This cryptic message, as per the Daily Express, has led to a flurry of discussions on social media platforms. People are questioning the well-being of the Russian leader. However, the Russian government has not released any official statement or confirmation regarding Putin's health status.

Also Read: Is Russia seeking weapons from North Korea amid Ukraine war? White House says Putin, Kim Jong Un traded letters on...

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, also expressed his curiosity on social media. “An interesting post on the Telegram channel of "Z-blogger" Pozdnyakov: "God, don't you leave us 🙏🙏🙏Pray to God you are alive and healthy 🙏" What is going on?" he wrote on X. His inquiry has added more fuel to the already simmering speculation about Putin's health.

Social media users have been actively speculating about Putin's health. Some suggest that if he is unwell, it could have implications for Russia's political landscape. Any uncertainties about Putin's health could have significant domestic and international repercussions.

Timing of the speculations

The timing of these events has raised suspicions and led to various theories. Some even speculate that the Kremlin might be involved in orchestrating these events for unknown reasons, the British publication added.

Also Read: Why did Russia's Vladimir Putin skip BRICS summit in South Africa? Hint: arrest warrant

“Nothing. More propaganda. Just a way to manipulate peoples feelings. I know exactly where he's going with this. What country has a leader that prays to god on social media unless they're hoping to use it to get people to keep worrying about what he might do. We all know better," wrote one user on X.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 02:13 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.