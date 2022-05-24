This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Major General Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that the ‘unsuccessful’ attempt was made in the Caucasus shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
The latest reports doing the rounds, a Ukrainian military official has confirmed that the Russian President Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt.
The official's admission comes as Russia and the East European country Ukraine are in a war situation since 24 February, when the Vladimir Putin-led Russian troops launched a ‘special military operation’ on Ukraine.
There are also rumours about the Russian President's health.
Major General Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, said that the ‘unsuccessful’ attempt was made in the Caucasus - a region between the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea - shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.
The claim has not been verified, but comes weeks after reports emerged that Putin underwent a surgery to remove fluid from his abdomen.
He spoke about the incident to Ukrainska Pravda.
"There was an attempt to assassinate Putin… He was even attacked, it is said, by representatives of the Caucasus, not so long ago," Mr Budanov was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian outlet.
“This is non-public information. (It was an) Absolutely unsuccessful attempt, but it really happened… It was about 2 months ago," he added.
Ukrainska Pravda said that the full interview with Budanov will be aired on Tuesday.
An oligarch with close ties to the Russian President has reportedly been recorded as saying "Putin is very ill with blood cancer".
Earlier this month, in an interview with Sky News, Budanov predicted that the Ukraine war would reach a turning point by mid-August and be over by the end of this year, leading to change of leadership in Russia.
He had also claimed that a coup to overthrow Russian President Vladimir Putin is underway and cannot be stopped.
As far as Putin is concerned, he publicly disclosed in 2017 that he has survived as least five assassination attempts and claimed that he wasn't worried about his safety.
As far as Putin is concerned, he publicly disclosed in 2017 that he has survived as least five assassination attempts and claimed that he wasn't worried about his safety.