Vladimir Putin survives another assassination attempt; Here's what happened

Previously also Putin has survived an assassination attempt. In May this year, a top Ukraine intelligence officer told Ukrainska Pravda, an online newspaper based in Kyiv said, "There was an attempt to assassinate Putin… He was even attacked, it is said, by representatives of the Caucasus, not so long ago. This is non-public information. [It was an] unsuccessful attempt, but it really happened… It was about 2 months ago (March 2022)".