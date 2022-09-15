Vladimir Putin survives another assassination attempt; Here's what happened

Vladimir Putin survives another assassination attempt; Here's what happened2 min read . 01:24 PM IST
- Vladimir Putin was reportedly travelling back to his official residence on an unspecified date in a motorcade amid security fears
Russian President Vladimir Putin has survived another assassination, according to media reports. Putin's limousine was allegedly attacked by a "loud bang" on its left front wheel which was followed by "heavy smoke", according to Mirror, a UK daily.
The incident happened this week amid the prolonged war between Russia and Ukraine.
The report mentioned that no harm has happened to the 69-year-old ruler and multiple arrests have been made by his security service.
Putin was reportedly travelling back to his official residence on an unspecified date in a motorcade amid security fears. This compromised five armoured cars and Putin was in the third one.
An anti-Kremlin news channel said, "On the way to the residence, a few kilometres away, the first escort car was blocked by an ambulance, [and] the second escort car drove around without stopping [due to the] sudden obstacle, and during the detour of the obstacle".
In Putin's car, a loud bang sounded from the left front wheel followed by smoke. However, despite the attack, Putin made his way out of the attack scene and reached his residence.
Subsequently, the head of Putin's security services and several other people have been in custody.
It comes amid claims that Russian officials are calling for Putin to resign after the nation suffers “significant" setbacks amid a Ukrainian counter-attack.
Ukrainian troops have retaken a large area of territory – forcing Russian troops to make a hasty retreat.
Last month, the daughter of one of Putin’s pals was killed in a car bombing. Darya Dugina, daughter of Putin’s “war mastermind" Alexander Dugin, died while her dad narrowly survived the blast.
Previously also Putin has survived an assassination attempt. In May this year, a top Ukraine intelligence officer told Ukrainska Pravda, an online newspaper based in Kyiv said, "There was an attempt to assassinate Putin… He was even attacked, it is said, by representatives of the Caucasus, not so long ago. This is non-public information. [It was an] unsuccessful attempt, but it really happened… It was about 2 months ago (March 2022)".
In separate news, Putin had ordered his lover Alina Kabaeva, a former Olympic gymnast, to have an abortion leading to a "worsening" of their relations.
