Vladimir Putin to discuss Bollywood with PM Modi during BRICS Summit: Russian President plans marketing push

Putin praised Indian cinema's popularity in Russia and plans to discuss its promotion at the upcoming BRICS summit. He highlighted the need to regulate the film industry and expressed optimism about collaboration to enhance Bollywood's presence in Russia.

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 12:15 PM IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs the meeting with the heads of leading media outlets from BRICS countries at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside of Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs the meeting with the heads of leading media outlets from BRICS countries at Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside of Moscow(AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin was praised for Bollywood and Indian cinema on Friday. He also shared his plan to discuss a potential boost of Indian cinema in Russia with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the upcoming BRICS summit.

Addressing foreign media ahead of the BRICS summit, Putin said Indian cinema is more popular in Russia than entertainment from any other BRICS country.

He also shared that Russia has a dedicated TV channel that plays Bollywood movies "day and night".

Watch:

Going forward, the Russian President said Bollywood and operations in a few other industries, such as automotive and pharmaceutical, needed to be discussed.

“Cinema products and film industry are a part of the economy, and is to be duly regulated. India has made a lot of decisions to protect its own market,” Putin said.

He also shared that he will likely discuss the issue with PM Modi, who will travel to Kazan for the 16th BRICS Summit on October 22-23.

“I am sure we will come to terms 100 per cent, we are positive that if the Indian friends have this interest, we will find common ground to promote Indian films to the Russian market,” he added.

This year, the Moscow International Film Festival will also introduce films from BRICS nations, including India.

Putin said it would be interesting to see not only Indian films but also those from different BRICS countries representing their cultures in the cinema as well.

India and Russia are also expected to discuss the conflict in Ukraine during the BRICS Summit. Putin has said it is difficult to specify a timeline for ending the prolonged war in Ukraine. He asserted that his country would win, as he appreciated PM Modi’s concern.

The 16th BRICS Summit, themed ‘Strengthening Multilateralism for Just Global Development and Security’, will also focus on the role of the collective in resisting Western influence and evaluating their futures as drivers of the global economy.

First Published:19 Oct 2024, 12:15 PM IST
