Vladimir Putin to give financial benefits to Ukrainians coming to Russia1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 08:28 PM IST
Ukrainians arriving in Russia will receive benefit payments as per the decree signed by President Vladimir Putin on Saturday
A decree was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday introducing financial benefits for people who left Ukrainian territory to come to Russia. It included pensioners, pregnant women and disabled people.