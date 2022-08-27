OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Vladimir Putin to give financial benefits to Ukrainians coming to Russia
Listen to this article

A decree was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday introducing financial benefits for people who left Ukrainian territory to come to Russia. It included pensioners, pregnant women and disabled people.

The decree, published on a government portal, establishes monthly pension payments of 10,000 roubles ($170) for people who have been forced to leave the territory of Ukraine since 18 February following Russia's attack on the country.

Disabled people will also be eligible for the same monthly support, while pregnant women are entitled to a one-off benefit.

According to the decree, the payments will be made to citizens of Ukraine and the self-styled Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics - two breakaway Russian-backed entities in eastern Ukraine that Moscow recognised as independent in February in a move condemned by Ukraine and the West as illegal.

On 18 February this year, Putin had ordered every person who arrived in Russia from Donetsk and Luhansk to be given a payment of 10,000 roubles.

Moscow has been giving Russian passports to Ukrainians in what Ukraine and the United States say is an "illegal" effort by Moscow to annex territory it has occupied as part of what they regard as an imperialist Russian land-grab.

Moscow says it is prosecuting "a special military operation" to protect itself and defend Russian-speakers who it says were persecuted by Ukrainian authorities, something Kyiv denies.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout