Vladimir Putin to meet IAEA chief in Russia on Tuesday2 min read . Updated: 10 Oct 2022, 04:52 PM IST
- Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the chief of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Russia on Tuesday
After annexing four regions of Ukraine including the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is also located, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the chief of UN nuclear watchdog- International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Russia on Tuesday.