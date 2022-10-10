After annexing four regions of Ukraine including the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is also located, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the chief of UN nuclear watchdog- International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Russia on Tuesday.

The meeting comes amid repeated requests by Grossi to Kyiv and Moscow about declaring the area around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant a demilitarized zone.

The news comes after the IAEA informed that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant- the biggest nuclear plant in Europe is repaired after heavy Russian shelling disconnected the facility from the grid and forced it to resort to emergency diesel generators.

“Our team at Zaporizhzhia confirms the offsite power line lost yesterday was restored and ZNPP (the plant) is reconnected to the grid -- a temporary relief in a still untenable situation," IAEA head Rafael Grossi tweeted on Sunday.

Zaporizhzhia has been under Russian control for months and recently they also took the control of the nuclear power plant from Ukrainians. Grossi has spent weeks advocating for a "nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the plant. The IAEA chief was in Kyiv on Thursday to discuss establishing a protection zone around the nuclear plant, which has frequently been a source of contention between Ukraine and Russia.

"A protection zone is needed now. I will travel to Russia and will see Ukraine's Zelensky thereafter to establish the zone," Grossi added in his tweet on Sunday.

On Monday, Russia also launched missiles at multiple areas of Ukraine, a day after blaming Ukraine for the "terrorist attack" on the Kerch bridge which connected the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula.

"Ukraine is under missile attack. There is information about strikes in many cities of our country," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on social media, advising the population to "stay in shelters".