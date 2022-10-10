OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  Vladimir Putin to meet IAEA chief in Russia on Tuesday
Listen to this article

After annexing four regions of Ukraine including the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeast Ukraine where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is also located, Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet the chief of UN nuclear watchdog- International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in Russia on Tuesday.

The meeting comes amid repeated requests by Grossi to Kyiv and Moscow about declaring the area around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant a demilitarized zone.

The news comes after the IAEA informed that the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant- the biggest nuclear plant in Europe is repaired after heavy Russian shelling disconnected the facility from the grid and forced it to resort to emergency diesel generators.

“Our team at Zaporizhzhia confirms the offsite power line lost yesterday was restored and ZNPP (the plant) is reconnected to the grid -- a temporary relief in a still untenable situation," IAEA head Rafael Grossi tweeted on Sunday.

Zaporizhzhia has been under Russian control for months and recently they also took the control of the nuclear power plant from Ukrainians. Grossi has spent weeks advocating for a "nuclear safety and security protection zone" around the plant. The IAEA chief was in Kyiv on Thursday to discuss establishing a protection zone around the nuclear plant, which has frequently been a source of contention between Ukraine and Russia.

"A protection zone is needed now. I will travel to Russia and will see Ukraine's Zelensky thereafter to establish the zone," Grossi added in his tweet on Sunday.

On Monday, Russia also launched missiles at multiple areas of Ukraine, a day after blaming Ukraine for the "terrorist attack" on the Kerch bridge which connected the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula.

"Ukraine is under missile attack. There is information about strikes in many cities of our country," Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the president's office, said on social media, advising the population to "stay in shelters".

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout