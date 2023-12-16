Vladimir Putin to run for Russian president as an independent candidate in March 2024: Report
Putin has been in power as either president or prime minister for more than two decades, has now announced that he will seek another six-year term in March 2024 in an election he is comfortably expected to win.
Vladimir Putin will run for president again as an independent candidate, but not on a party ticket, reported news agency Reuters on 16 December citing the state-backed RIA news agency.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message