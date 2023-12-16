Vladimir Putin will run for president again as an independent candidate, but not on a party ticket, reported news agency Reuters on 16 December citing the state-backed RIA news agency. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Putin has been in power as either president or prime minister for more than two decades, and has now announced that he will seek another six-year term in March 2024 in an election he is comfortably expected to win.

He will not run as a candidate for the ruling United Russia (UR) party even after he has its complete support, said a senior UR party official Andrei Turchak, added to the report.

As per details, Sergei Mironov, a senior politician from the Just Russia party who supports Putin, was also quoted by RIA as saying Putin would run as an independent.

It looks like the election is a formality for Putin who has the support of the state, the state-run media, and almost no mainstream public dissent. He is certain to win.

According to his supporters, Putin has restored order, national pride, and some of the clout Russia lost during the chaos of the Soviet collapse. They say his war in Ukraine - something Putin calls a "special military operation" - is justified.

A years-long crackdown on opponents and critics bolstered by sweeping new laws on 'fake news' and 'discrediting the army' has seen critics and opponents of the war handed long jail terms or flee abroad as the room for dissent has steadily shrunk.

Earlier on 14 December, Putin in an awkward interaction with AI double, issued an apology over egg prices, and a reaffirmation of Russia's stance on Ukraine at his annual press conference in Moscow.

During the press meeting, Putin indulges in an end-of-year question-and-answer session with the media and with the members of the public calling in from across Russia.

With agency inputs.

