Home >News >World >Vladimir Putin to self-isolate over Covid cases in inner circle

Vladimir Putin to self-isolate over Covid cases in inner circle

Russian President Vladimir Putin.
1 min read . 02:44 PM IST AFP

  • In a phone call with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rakhmon, 'Putin said that in connection with identified coronavirus cases in his circle, he will observe a self-isolation regime for a certain period of time' and not attend a regional summit in person later this week in Dushanbe

Russian President Vladimir Putin will self-isolate after coronavirus cases were detected in his inner circle, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a phone call with Tajikistan's President Emomali Rakhmon, "Putin said that in connection with identified coronavirus cases in his circle, he will observe a self-isolation regime for a certain period of time" and not attend a regional summit in person later this week in Dushanbe, the Kremlin said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

