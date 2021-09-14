Vladimir Putin to self-isolate over Covid cases in inner circle

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Russian President Vladimir Putin will self-isolate after coronavirus cases were detected in his inner circle, the Kremlin said in a statement on Tuesday.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

