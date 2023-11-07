Vladimir Putin to stay in power past 2024 to ‘steer Russia through most perilous period'
Russia's Vladimir Putin has decided to run in the upcoming Presidential election in 2024 to ‘steer Russia through the most perilous period’ in decades.
Vladimir Putin has decided to run in the March presidential election, a move that will keep him in power until least 2030, as the Kremlin chief feels he must steer Russia through the most perilous period in decades, six sources told Reuters.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message