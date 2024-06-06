Vladimir Putin warns that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets
Putin warns of providing long-range weapons to strike Western targets in response to NATO support for Ukraine. He reaffirms readiness to use nuclear weapons, criticizes West for undermining security by allowing attacks on Russian soil, and hints at asymmetrical retaliation.
President Vladimir Putin warned Wednesday that Russia could provide long-range weapons to others to strike Western targets in response to NATO allies allowing Ukraine to use their arms to attack Russian territory.