‘Vladimir Putin will be killed by..’: Ukraine President Zelensky's big claim. Read here
- The comments were made after reports emerged from Russia about frustration among Putin's inner circle
Russian President Vladimir Putin will be killed by his inner circle, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a documentary titled 'Year' featuring him, according to a report in Newsweek. The commentary comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine completed a year on 24 February with no end in sight.
