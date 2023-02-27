Russian President Vladimir Putin will be killed by his inner circle, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a documentary titled 'Year' featuring him, according to a report in Newsweek . The commentary comes as the war between Russia and Ukraine completed a year on 24 February with no end in sight.

The documentary ‘Year’ was released on 24 February to mark the ne year anniversary of the war that has left Ukraine in tatters, even though the East European country fights and hopes to defeat Russia this year.

Zelensky based his claim on the fact that a period of ‘fragility’ in the Russian leader's regime will cause his ‘inner circle’ to revolt against him and kill him.

''There will definitely be a moment when the fragility of Putin's regime will be felt inside Russia. And then the predators will devour a predator. They will find a reason to kill a killer. They will recall the words of Komarov, of Zelenskyy...They will remember. They will find a reason to kill the killer. Will it work? Yes. When? I don't know," the Ukrainian President said, according to Newsweek.

The comments were made after reports emerged from Russia about frustration among Putin's inner circle. The Washington Post had recently said that Russian President's closest allies are growing increasingly frustrated with him, after videos of from the battlefront showed their soldiers complaining and crying.

Independent, however, had an opposite claim. They stated that this is a highly unlikely scenario where Putin's close aides will kill him, considering many of them owe their positions in the government to him.

Zelensky also said on Sunday that the return to Ukrainian control of the Crimean peninsula would be part of an end to the war.

"This is our land. Our people. Our history. We will return the Ukrainian flag to every corner of Ukraine," he said on Twitter.

Russia, meanwhile, hasn't reacted to Zelensky's latest comments so far.