'Vladimir Putin will be Lord of World': Blind mystic Baba Vanga's prediction goes viral4 min read . 09:24 PM IST
- In a meeting with writer Valentin Sidorov, Vanga back in 1979, Baba Vanga, a blind mystic, had predicted glorious future for Russia
The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has left the entire world distressed. According to the prediction of a blind mystic who foresaw the Russian war in Ukraine, Baba Vanga predicted Vladamir Putin would become 'Lord of the World'.
She 'saw' may natural disasters and warned about conflicts before they happened.
In a meeting with writer Valentin Sidorov, Vanga back in 1979, BirminghamLive reported she said: "All will thaw, as if ice, only one remain untouched - Vladimir’s glory, glory of Russia."
“Too much it is brought in a victim. Nobody can stop Russia," she said.
Further, she added, "All will be removed by her from the way and not only will be kept, but also becomes the lord of the world. "
Before her death, Vanga had predicted glorious future for Russia once more, the Daily Post reported.
According to the clairvoyant, Russia will be the world’s only superpower.
She also made a chilling prophecy about the use of nuclear weapons and World War 3, according to reports.
War in Ukraine: Latest developments
- Next round of Ukraine-Russia talks
The next round of face to face talks between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Turkey on March 28-30, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said on social media on Sunday.
Ukraine described previous talks with Russia, launched after Russia unleashed an invasion last month, as "very difficult".
- Russia wants to divide Ukraine: Kyiv
Ukraine says Russia may aim to divide the country into versions of North and South Korea because of President Vladimir Putin's failure to "capture Kyiv and remove Ukraine's government".
"There are reasons to believe that he may try to impose a separation line between the occupied and unoccupied regions of our country. In fact, it will be an attempt to set up South and North Koreas in Ukraine," Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defence Intelligence, says in a statement.
- Macron warns against 'escalation'
French President Emmanuel Macron warns against verbal "escalation" with Moscow after US President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart a "butcher".
Macron says that he sees his task as "achieving first a ceasefire and then the total withdrawal of (Russian) troops by diplomatic means".
"If we want to do that, we can't escalate either in words or actions," he tells broadcaster France 3.
- US not seeking Moscow 'regime change'
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plays down Biden's comments that suggested a desire for regime change.
Biden's point was that "Putin cannot be empowered to wage war, or engage in aggression against Ukraine, or anyone else", Blinken says. "As you've heard us say repeatedly, we do not have a strategy of regime change in Russia or anywhere else for that matter."
Biden sparked accusations the US sought regime change when he said: "For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power."
- Separatist region could hold vote
The head of Ukraine's Lugansk separatist region says it could hold a referendum on becoming part of Russia.
"I think that in the near future a referendum will be held on the territory of the republic, during which the people will... express their opinion on joining the Russian Federation," Leonid Pasechnik is quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.
Ukrainian foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko slams the proposal as part of continued Russian efforts to "undermine Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity".
- Over 3.8 million refugees
The United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR, says 3,821,049 Ukrainians have fled the country -- an increase of 48,450 from the previous day's figure.
Around 90 percent of them are women and children. The UN estimates that another 6.5 million people are displaced in Ukraine.
- ICRC denies aiding forced evacuations
The International Committee of the Red Cross denies accusations that it helped organise or carry out forced evacuations of Ukrainians to Russia.
"The ICRC does not ever help organize or carry out forced evacuations. This applies everywhere we work. We would not support any operation that would go against people's will and our principles," the Geneva-based humanitarian organisation says in a statement.
- Ukraine seeks French retailer boycott
Ukraine's foreign minister calls for a global boycott of French retail giant Auchan, as pressure mounts on international brands to quit Russia.
"If Auchan ignores 139 Ukrainian children murdered during this month of Russian invasion, let us ignore Auchan and all their products," Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter.
