Vladimir Putin wins Russian presidential elections, says ‘would strengthen military’ in victory speech | Top 10 updates
Russian Presidential Elections 2024: The voting, which started on Friday witnessed occasional signs of protests as some voters vandalized the ballot box in various regions.
Russian Presidential Elections 2024: President Vladimir Putin won a record post-Soviet landslide with 87.8% of the vote in Russia's election on Sunday. He made it clear that the result should send a message to the West that its leaders will have to reckon with an emboldened Russia, whether in war or peace, for many more years to come.