'Vladimir Putin would prefer US president who is...': What Russian official said amid war with Ukraine
In an interview with NBC news, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin would prefer to work with former US President Donald Trump. Here's what he said.
Russian President Vladimir Putin would prefer a US president who is "more constructive" toward Russia and understands the "importance of the dialogue" between the two countries, the Kremlin spokesperson said on Friday. His statement came amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and ahead of US presidential elections in 2024.