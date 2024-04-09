Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping to meet soon? Russia drops hint

A Kremlin spokesperson said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to China could be seen as preparation for “upcoming contacts at the highest level.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his China counterpart Xi Jinping plan to have contacts, the Kremlin said on Tuesday. The officials, however, did not give any time frame for a possible Putin's visit to China. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Reuters as saying that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov's visit to Beijing could be seen as preparation for "upcoming contacts at the highest level."

"Indeed, such contacts are planned and there is an understanding of their expediency and necessity, given the high level of friendly relations between the Russian Federation and China," Peskov told reporters.

"But we still consider it premature to specify any time frames. We will inform you about everything as soon as we are ready," Peskov reportedly said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The statement came as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday afternoon, further deepening ties as the war in Ukraine grinds on.

"We would like to express our highest appreciation and admiration for the successes you have achieved over the years and, above all, over the past decade under your leadership," Lavrov told Xi, according to Russian news agencies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For his part, Xi told Lavrov that China attached "great importance" to relations with Moscow and "stands ready, with Russia, to strengthen bilateral communication, (and) strengthen multilateral strategic coordination", according to Chinese state broadcaster CCTV.

Last month, it was reported that Vladimir Putin will travel to China in May for talks with Xi Jinping, in what could be the Kremlin chief's first overseas trip of his new presidential term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The two countries have in recent years ramped up contacts, and their strategic partnership has only grown closer since Moscow's invasion of neighbouring Ukraine. Xi and President Vladimir Putin have agreed to maintain "close exchanges" to ensure the steady development of their ties, AFP reported.

(With inputs from Reuters and AFP)

