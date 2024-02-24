Vladimir Putin's critic Alexei Navalny's body handed to his mother days after he died in Arctic prison
Russian President Vladimir Putin most vocal critic, Alexei Navalny's body was handed to his mother more than a week after he died in Arctic prison, one of the toughest prisons in northern Siberia
The body of late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been handed to his mother, more than a week after he died in an Arctic prison colony, his spokesperson said on Saturday.
