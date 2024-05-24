Vladmir Putin's power growing over the years- China, Iran, North Korea in support as Russian troops advance in Ukraine
Russian President Vladmir Putin's strength is growing as Russian troops advance into Ukrainian territory, capturing villages and gaining momentum. The Russian President has consolidated alliances with Iran and North Korea, while China's President Xi Jinping also reaffirmed support.
Vladmir Putin appears far stronger now than he did at any other time since Russia launched a full-scale invasion into Ukrainian territory in February 2022.