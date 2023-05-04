Vodafone, CK Hutchison near £15 Billion UK mobile tieup: Report1 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:17 AM IST
In a statement on Monday, Vodafone said it would own 51 per cent of the combined business and Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison 49 per cent.
Vodafone has verified that it is engaged in discussions with CK Hutchison, the proprietor of Three, a competing telecommunications company, regarding a potential merger of their UK operations. If successful, this merger would result in the largest mobile operator in the country.
