Vodafone has verified that it is engaged in discussions with CK Hutchison, the proprietor of Three, a competing telecommunications company, regarding a potential merger of their UK operations. If successful, this merger would result in the largest mobile operator in the country.

As reported by The Financial Times, in a statement on Monday, Vodafone said it would own 51 per cent of the combined business and Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison 49 per cent. Vodafone UK and Three UK are at present the third and fourth largest mobile operators in Britain.

“As [regulator] Ofcom has identified, some operators in the UK — Vodafone UK and Three UK — lack the necessary scale to earn their cost of capital," the statement said.

“By combining our businesses, Vodafone UK and Three UK will gain the necessary scale to be able to accelerate the rollout of full 5G in the UK and expand broadband connectivity to rural communities and small businesses."

As per the report, activist investors have been exerting pressure on the company to modify its approach and enhance the returns for its shareholders.

French billionaire Xavier Niel acquired a 2.5% stake in Vodafone last month, adding to the demand for a restructuring of the company and better returns.

FT further stated that UK telecoms companies have faced criticism for raising prices beyond inflation and not promoting cheaper tariffs, which has put a burden on customers already grappling with rising costs

The telecoms industry in Europe has been highly competitive over the past decade, and the regulation has favored consumers, which has not been conducive to the growth of telecoms groups.

Vodafone's share price has declined by over 11% since the beginning of this year and by over 50% in the past five years.