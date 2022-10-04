Vodafone in talks with Three UK about merger2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 05:24 AM IST
Vodafone said the relative ownership would be achieved through a differential leverage contribution at closing, and no cash consideration will be paid.
Vodafone said the relative ownership would be achieved through a differential leverage contribution at closing, and no cash consideration will be paid.
Listen to this article
British telecom company Vodafone has confirmed it is holding discussions with Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison, owner of rival telecoms group Three, to combine their businesses in the UK.