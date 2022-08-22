Vodafone to sell Hungarian business for $1.8 billion1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 12:11 PM IST
The British mobile phone and broadband group said it had agreed non-binding terms with the buyers, Hungarian 4iG and state-run Corvinus Zrt.
Britain's Vodafone will sell its Hungarian business for 715 billion forints ($1.8 billion) in cash, it said on Monday, in a deal that will create a locally-owned telecoms leader in the central European country.