Volcano erupts after massive quake rocks Russia’s Pacific coast

A powerful 8.8 magnitude earthquake, the strongest in Russia’s Far East since 1952 – struck near Kamchatka’s coast Wednesday, causing buildings to shake violently for three minutes in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, home to 165,000 people.

Just hours later, the towering Klyuchevskoy volcano 280 miles north began erupting, with lava flowing down its slopes and explosions lighting up the sky . While several people suffered minor injuries from panic, officials confirmed no deaths from either disaster thanks to early warnings and sturdy buildings.

The shallow quake triggered tsunami warnings across 40+ Pacific nations. Russia’s Kuril Islands saw 16-foot waves flood Severo-Kurilsk port, sweeping away boats and storage containers.

Japan evacuated 1.9 million people along its eastern coast, with 4-foot waves reaching Hokkaido . Hawaii recorded 5-foot surges in Maui, halting flights and causing traffic jams as people fled inland . Chile and Ecuador ordered evacuations on Easter Island and the Galapagos, where 4.5-foot waves were expected.

The 15,000-foot Klyuchevskoy, Eurasia’s tallest active volcano, frequently erupts, with 18+ eruptions since 2000 . Russian scientists monitoring the event observed "red-hot lava flowing down the western slope" with a “powerful glow and explosions”.

Satellite images showed intense heat signals days before the eruption . Despite its violence, the volcano rarely threatens people because the closest major city is 280 miles away, and no casualties have ever been recorded from its eruptions.

After 11 tense hours, Russia lifted tsunami alerts for Kamchatka and the Kuril Islands, though officials cautioned about lingering strong currents . Japan and Hawaii also downgraded warnings by evening.