Tsunami alert in US West Coast, Alaska, Hawaii as volcano erupts in Tonga. Watch

US National Weather Service Department says the possible impact of the volcano eruption may include inundation of low lying areas, coastal flooding, and strong rip currents
A large underwater volcanic eruption happened near Tonga, a Polynesian kingdom of over 170 South Pacific islands, which has triggered Tsunami waves crashing across shores. Following this, a Tsunami alert was issued in much of the US West Coast, Alaska, and Hawaii.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre in Hawaii has reported sea waves slamming ashore a meter in Nawiliwili, Kauai. Tonga is home to about 1.05 lakh people. Some videos posted on social media also showed giant waves swirling ashore in coastal areas.
As per the US National Weather Service, a Pacific Basin-wide Tsunami advisory was issued after a violent undersea volcanic eruption in the Tongas at 11:30 pm ET on Friday night. NWS (National Weather Service) Honolulu also shared satellite imagery of “large volcanic eruption near Tonga (Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano)."
Satellite images show a huge undersea explosion raising a plume of ash, steam and gas in the sky above the blue Pacific.
The volcano eruption was captured from outer space by the Himawari satellite, which shows a gigantic volcano explosion in the pacific ocean.
The possible impact of the volcano eruption may include inundation of low lying areas, coastal flooding, and strong rip currents, US weather authorities said. The Tsunami waves are already pushing boats up in the docks in Hawaii, suggest media reports.
So far, no reports of injuries or damage to the property have been reported, though internet connectivity in Tonga was lost around 6:40 pm local time. Notably, Tonga's internet is connected via undersea cables from Suva, Fiji.
NWS Seattle has also issued an advisory, saying “do not go out to the beaches to look at tsunami waves. Dangerous wave and strong currents are expected. Stay out of the water and move well away from shore".
Meanwhile, Russia and Japan have also issued tsunami warnings after a massive undersea volcanic eruption in the island country of Tonga caused a wave surge in the Pacific, reported Sputnik.
