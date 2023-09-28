Volkswagen hit by major IT outage, production halted in Germany

Volkswagen experienced major IT outage, halting production at its German plants. The whole group, including Porsche and Audi, is affected.

Volkswagen was hit by a major IT outage on Wednesday, causing production at the carmaker's namesake brand in Germany to come to a halt, the company said, adding that the whole group which includes the Porsche AG and Audi brands was affected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A spokesperson for Audi informed Reuters that production at the division had also been affected, adding the extent of the impact was being analyzed.

Currently, the carmaker is grappling with lower production at its all-electric Zwickau plant where muted demand for battery-powered vehicles may change a long-standing three-shift system. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Volkswagen said there had been an unspecified "IT malfunction of network components" at its site in Wolfsburg, Germany, its global headquarters, Reuters reported.

The outage also affected German sites in Emden, Osnabrueck, Hanover, Dresden, and Zwickau, and component factories in Braunschweig, Kassel, Chemnitz, and Salzgitter, the company said.

The group further said, “The fault has been present since 12:30 p.m. (CET) and is currently being analyzed. There are implications for vehicle-producing plants." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"According to current analyses, an external attack is unlikely to cause the system malfunction," Volkswagen said, adding that efforts to fix the problem were of the highest priority and well underway.

Volkswagen has been hit by several setbacks lately as it attempts to manage the shift towards electromobility. The carmaker is pouring tens of billions of euros (dollars) into its pivot to electric vehicles, but the sector has been blighted by a weak global economy and low levels of demand, AFP reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this month, VW said it was cutting 269 temporary jobs at its flagship electric car plant in Zwickau, as per AFP reports.

The 10-brand group -- whose marques include Audi, Seat and Skoda -- is facing tough competition in the electric vehicle sector, particularly in key market China. In the first half of 2023, Volkswagen's deliveries of vehicles in China were down 1.2 percent compared to the previous year.

(With inputs from agencies)

