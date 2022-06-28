Volkswagen sells stake in EV charging subsidiary to Siemens

Volkswagen, which is attempting to increase its meagre market share in the US, is driving the industry's strongest drive toward electrification. In 2017, as part of a legal settlement with US authorities over the company's misrepresentation of the emissions levels in its diesel engines, the automaker committed to investing $2 billion in infrastructure and other initiatives to support the adoption of zero-emission vehicles. To this end, Electrify America LLC was established.

